QunQun (QUN) Market Cap Tops $5.26 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One QunQun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $3.33 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.00611513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00024186 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

