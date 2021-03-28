Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Down 63.0% in March

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $41,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.29. 317,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 million, a P/E ratio of 107.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.35.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.