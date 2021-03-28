Qudian (QD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Qudian (NYSE:QD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE QD opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $570.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Get Qudian alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.