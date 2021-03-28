Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Lessened by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up approximately 1.6% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $73,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.98 and its 200-day moving average is $156.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

