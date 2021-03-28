QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Shares Down 1.5%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.