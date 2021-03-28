QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of QADB stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.95 million, a P/E ratio of 287.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

