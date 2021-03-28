Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Lifted by William Blair

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WAB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

NYSE:WAB opened at $78.50 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.