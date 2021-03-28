Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issued By Griffin Securities

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Adobe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities analyst now anticipates that the software company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

ADBE opened at $469.09 on Friday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.34. The firm has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

