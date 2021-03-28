Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Reduced by Analyst

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

