Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

