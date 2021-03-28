Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $23.75 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $203,104.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,187.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

