Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ PHCF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 34,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,650. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

