Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 68,533 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,533 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Callaway Golf worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NYSE ELY opened at $27.63 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.