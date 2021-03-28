Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 67,441 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE RYN opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

