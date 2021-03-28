Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 17,970 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,001,000 after buying an additional 820,989 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 586.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 626,919 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $8,286,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $7,927,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 305,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of CC stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

