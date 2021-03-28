Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Cimarex Energy worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

