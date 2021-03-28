Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,741 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 4.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of CommScope by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 8.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 6.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 322,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of COMM opened at $15.78 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.