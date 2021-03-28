Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Major Shareholder Buys $18,156,250.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 44,400 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

