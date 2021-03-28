Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.97% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $62,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 over the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

