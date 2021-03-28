Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.38-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $519-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.50 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.42 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.27 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

