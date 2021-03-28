Privatix (PRIX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $38,316.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a market cap of $85,468.00 and approximately $38,316.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.80 or 0.00611588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024182 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 coins. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

