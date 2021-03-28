Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 61,452 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,332,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,452 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $519,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $61.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

