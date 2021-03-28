Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $457.73 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $457,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after buying an additional 65,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $838,228. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $271.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.86. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.