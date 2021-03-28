Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $380.76 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 429,832 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $380,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after buying an additional 78,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,733,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $44.54 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.97, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,416. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.