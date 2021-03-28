Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778,909 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CarMax were worth $424,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,291,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Management LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 202,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $136.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.52.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.