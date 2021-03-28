Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.10

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 26.23 ($0.34). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 10,328,382 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £240.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

