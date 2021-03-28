Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $592.44 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

