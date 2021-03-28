Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,297 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $959.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.08. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.