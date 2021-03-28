Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 83,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,002,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,067,505 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at about $776,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. TheStreet raised Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Panther Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.72.

GPL stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $278.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Great Panther Mining Limited has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

