Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 9,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $95,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,597.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $357,583 in the last three months. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,972 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. 927,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,417. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

