PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$13.75 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.52.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3312232 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PSK. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.41.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

