PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of PSK stock opened at C$13.75 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.52.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3312232 earnings per share for the current year.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.
