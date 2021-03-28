PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $154.22

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $154.22 and last traded at $153.89, with a volume of 8062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average of $138.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.