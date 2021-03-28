Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.39 ($101.63).

PAH3 opened at €87.82 ($103.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.22. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €35.42 ($41.67) and a 12-month high of €94.86 ($111.60).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

