Porch Group (PRCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Porch Group stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Porch Group has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $24.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.