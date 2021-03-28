Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the February 28th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.6 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

PZRIF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

