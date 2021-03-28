PiplCoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. PiplCoin has a market cap of $482,684.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.40 or 0.00613854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00065002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024179 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.