Piper Sandler Raises The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target to $9.00

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

STKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

STKS stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

