Piper Sandler Increases Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target to $40.00

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). Equities analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,864,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,517,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

