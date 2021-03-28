Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $171.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has acquired Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock accord, which boosted its Permian presence. In the oil-rich basin, the combined company is estimated to have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Also, its proved reserves grew by 65% following the deal, which will be converted into its incremental cash flows. However, Pioneer expects production costs to increase in March quarter, hurting bottom line. Also, reignited worries about its short-term upstream business outlook, owing to the volatile commodity prices, is concerning. Notably, the firm’s gross trailing 12-month margin is the lowest among its peers.”

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after buying an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 349,858 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

