Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.