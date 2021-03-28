Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.22.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

