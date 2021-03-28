Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.6% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after buying an additional 1,592,324 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,014,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,217,000 after buying an additional 680,664 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

