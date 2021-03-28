Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 676876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.15).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £484.63 million and a PE ratio of 42.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is 1.43%.

In other news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

