PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Purchases $47,099.92 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $47,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,681 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,043.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00.

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

