PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in March

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHXHF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

