Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 574.4% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 290.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

