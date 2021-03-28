Perry Creek Capital LP Purchases New Stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales comprises about 0.0% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Separately, VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 82,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

IRCP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 13,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

