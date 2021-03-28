Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $106.44 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock valued at $384,485,370. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

