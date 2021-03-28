Peconic Partners LLC Invests $6.20 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.7% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

MPC stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,395. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

