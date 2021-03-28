Peconic Partners LLC Has $388.30 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Peconic Partners LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,391,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290,831 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 46.5% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Quanta Services worth $388,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 52,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 41,268 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,998. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $426,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,805 shares of company stock worth $12,278,590. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

